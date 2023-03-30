Thursday's game between the Chicago Cubs (0-0) and Milwaukee Brewers (0-0) squaring off at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:20 PM ET on March 30.

The Brewers will call on Corbin Burnes against the Cubs and Marcus Stroman.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs came away with 50 wins in the 110 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Chicago came away with a win 30 times in 69 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Chicago was the 22nd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.1 runs per game (657 total).

The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule