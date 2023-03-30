The Chicago Cubs (2-3) currently have five players that have landed on the IL. The club's upcoming game against the Texas Rangers (4-2) is set for Friday, April 7 at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Patrick Wisdom Day-to-day Wrist .375 / .444 / .875, 2 HR, 5 RBI Codi Heuer 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Brandon Hughes 15 Day Injury List Knee - Ethan Roberts 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Kyle Hendricks 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Seiya Suzuki 10 Day Injury List Oblique -

Cubs Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Cubs -115 -105 CHC -1.5 6.5

Cubs vs. Reds Player Performance - April 4

On Tuesday, the Cubs won 12-5 over the Reds while outhitting Cincinnati 16-9 in the contest.

Name Position Game Stats Hayden Wesneski SP 4 2/3 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 4 K, 2 BB Patrick Wisdom 3B 3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI Ian Happ LF 3-for-4, 2 BB, 2B, RBI Nico Hoerner 2B 3-for-6, 2B Cody Bellinger CF 3-for-5, BB, RBI Eric Hosmer 1B 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI

