Corbin Burnes and Marcus Stroman are the scheduled starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs meet on Opening Day at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 159 home runs ranked 17th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 455 extra-base hits, the Cubs ranked 19th in MLB with a .386 slugging percentage last season.

Chicago's .238 batting average ranked 18th in the majors last season.

Chicago scored 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season, which ranked 22nd in MLB.

The Cubs had the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.311).

Chicago averaged the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors last season.

The Cubs had the 20th-ranked ERA (4.01) in the majors last season.

Chicago ranked 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.305 WHIP last season.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Stroman has been named the starter for the Cubs and will make his first start this season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Sunday, Oct. 2 last season, when he pitched six scoreless innings in a matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers - Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds - Away - Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds - Away - Luis Cessa 4/5/2023 Reds - Away - -

