The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • Gonzalez got a hit in 17 of 32 games a year ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in two of 32 games last year, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Gonzalez picked up an RBI in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • In 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 14
.217 AVG .267
.238 OBP .283
.317 SLG .400
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
6 RBI 5
19/2 K/BB 20/0
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Valdez starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 29-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
