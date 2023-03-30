Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox begin the season versus Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Anderson had a base hit in 57 of 79 games last year (72.2%), with at least two hits in 33 of those games (41.8%).
  • He hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games last season (79 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.8% of his games a season ago (18 of 79), Anderson picked up an RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 50.6% of his 79 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 35
.306 AVG .296
.342 OBP .340
.383 SLG .408
10 XBH 9
2 HR 4
12 RBI 13
27/8 K/BB 28/7
6 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Valdez will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
