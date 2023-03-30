Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox start the season against Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

  • Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
  • In 52.5% of his 99 games last season, Grandal had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 99 games he played in last season, he homered in five of them (5.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18.2% of his games a season ago (18 of 99), Grandal drove in a run. In eight of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 14 of 99 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 47
.191 AVG .212
.307 OBP .298
.235 SLG .303
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
10 RBI 17
38/25 K/BB 41/21
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Valdez starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 29-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • His 2.77 ERA ranked 11th, 1.152 WHIP ranked 24th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
