Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox start the season against Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)
- Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
- In 52.5% of his 99 games last season, Grandal had a hit. He also had 11 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 99 games he played in last season, he homered in five of them (5.1%), taking the pitcher deep in 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 18.2% of his games a season ago (18 of 99), Grandal drove in a run. In eight of those games (8.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 14 of 99 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.191
|AVG
|.212
|.307
|OBP
|.298
|.235
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/25
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Valdez starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 29-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 2.77 ERA ranked 11th, 1.152 WHIP ranked 24th, and 8.7 K/9 ranked 18th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
