After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

  • Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 17th, and he was 94th in the league in slugging.
  • Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
  • In five of 126 games last year, he homered (4.0%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He came around to score in 40 of his 126 games a season ago (31.7%), with more than one run scored 13 times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 58
.290 AVG .314
.371 OBP .371
.373 SLG .423
14 XBH 17
2 HR 3
24 RBI 27
38/31 K/BB 39/21
4 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 59
43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%)
19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Javier gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he compiled an 11-9 record, had a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.948 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.