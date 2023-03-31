After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Cristian Javier) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked ninth, his on-base percentage ranked 17th, and he was 94th in the league in slugging.

Benintendi got a hit in 69.0% of his 126 games last year, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

In five of 126 games last year, he homered (4.0%). He went deep in 1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He came around to score in 40 of his 126 games a season ago (31.7%), with more than one run scored 13 times (10.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 58 .290 AVG .314 .371 OBP .371 .373 SLG .423 14 XBH 17 2 HR 3 24 RBI 27 38/31 K/BB 39/21 4 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 59 43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%) 19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)