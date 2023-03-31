On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

  • Vaughn notched 138 hits while batting .271.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
  • Vaughn picked up at least one hit 89 times last season in 134 games played (66.4%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (24.6%).
  • He homered in 17 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 12.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 34.3% of his games a year ago (46 of 134), Vaughn drove in a run. In 19 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • In 39.6% of his games last year (53 of 134), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 68
.233 AVG .307
.276 OBP .364
.368 SLG .490
21 XBH 25
6 HR 11
27 RBI 49
48/12 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Javier starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he put together an 11-9 record, had a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.948 WHIP.
