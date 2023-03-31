The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CHI. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -8.5 223.5

Bulls Betting Records & Stats

Chicago and its opponents have combined to score more than 223.5 points in 43 of 76 games this season.

Chicago has an average total of 225.8 in its games this year, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Bulls have a 39-37-0 record against the spread this season.

Chicago has entered the game as favorites 32 times this season and won 18, or 56.2%, of those games.

Chicago has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and split those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Bulls.

Bulls vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats

Bulls vs Hornets Total Facts Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bulls 43 56.6% 113.3 224.8 112.5 229.8 228.1 Hornets 49 63.6% 111.5 224.8 117.3 229.8 229.5

Additional Bulls Insights & Trends

The Bulls are 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Bulls have gone over the total six times.

Chicago has done a better job covering the spread at home (20-18-0) than it has in road games (19-19-0).

The Bulls average 113.3 points per game, just four fewer points than the 117.3 the Hornets give up.

Chicago is 23-7 against the spread and 21-9 overall when scoring more than 117.3 points.

Bulls vs. Hornets Betting Splits

Bulls and Hornets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bulls 39-37 1-1 34-42 Hornets 37-40 14-13 33-44

Bulls vs. Hornets Point Insights

Scoring Insights Bulls Hornets 113.3 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 20 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 23-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 25-11 21-9 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-17 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 117.3 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 26-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-9 24-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 18-11

