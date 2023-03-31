The Chicago Bulls (36-40) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-51) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. Nikola Vucevic of the Bulls and LaMelo Ball of the Hornets are two players to watch in this game.

How to Watch Bulls vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, March 31

Friday, March 31 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Bulls' Last Game

The Bulls dropped their most recent game to the Lakers, 121-110, on Wednesday. Vucevic was their high scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Vucevic 29 12 6 0 0 3 DeMar DeRozan 22 4 5 2 2 0 Coby White 17 2 9 1 0 3

Bulls Players to Watch

Vucevic leads the Bulls at 11.1 rebounds per contest, while also posting 3.3 assists and 17.7 points. He is sixth in the NBA in rebounding.

DeMar DeRozan leads his squad in assists per game (5.1), and also averages 24.9 points and 4.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Zach LaVine puts up 25 points and 4.2 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 4.6 rebounds, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Patrick Williams averages 10 points, 4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Ayo Dosunmu is putting up 8.8 points, 2.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM DeMar DeRozan 22.2 5.5 4.7 1.7 0.6 1.4 Zach LaVine 26.4 3.6 5.5 0.7 0.3 2.2 Nikola Vucevic 17.7 10.1 3.5 1 0.4 1.3 Coby White 12.4 3 5 0.8 0 2.4 Patrick Beverley 6.9 5 3.2 0.9 0.8 1.6

