On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

In 59 of 84 games last year (70.2%) Jimenez had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.

Jimenez drove in a run in 33 out of 84 games last season (39.3%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (15.5%).

He came around to score in 36 of his 84 games a year ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 40 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%) 10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%) 21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)