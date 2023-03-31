Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on March 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

  • Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus picked up a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He hit a home run in 17 of 149 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.1% of his 149 games a year ago, Andrus drove in a run (33 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.1%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
  • He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 79
.250 AVG .247
.302 OBP .305
.373 SLG .430
22 XBH 27
4 HR 13
23 RBI 35
34/16 K/BB 58/23
6 SB 12
Home Away
70 GP 79
42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%)
19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%)
13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Javier will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • Last season he compiled an 11-9 record, a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP over his 30 games.
