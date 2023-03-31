The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will play on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Cristian Javier and Lance Lynn the starting pitchers.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball with 149 home runs.

Fueled by 430 extra-base hits, the White Sox ranked 18th in MLB with a .387 slugging percentage last season.

Chicago's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago ranked 19th in the majors with 686 total runs scored last season.

The White Sox had an on-base percentage of .310 last season, which ranked 18th in the majors.

Chicago had a 9.0 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

White Sox pitchers had a combined ERA of 3.96 last year, which ranked 16th in MLB.

Chicago ranked 18th in MLB with a combined 1.288 WHIP last season.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Lynn has been named the starter for the White Sox and will make his first start this season.

The last time the 35-year-old pitched was on Sunday, Oct. 2 against the San Diego Padres. The righty threw seven innings as the starter in that matchup.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Framber Valdez 3/31/2023 Astros - Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros - Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants - Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants - Home Dylan Cease - 4/6/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn -

