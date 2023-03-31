Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros (0-1) host Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-0) in an early-season matchup at Minute Maid Park on Friday, March 31, with a start time of 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are favored in this one, at -145, while the underdog White Sox have +120 odds to play spoiler. The game's total is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lance Lynn - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Astros were favored 149 times and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Astros won 76 of their 108 games, or 70.4%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the White Sox won 11 of 27 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing on the road last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 on the road.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tim Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+195) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+240)

White Sox Futures Odds

