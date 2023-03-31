The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.

In 52.5% of his games last year (52 of 99), Grandal had a base hit, and in 11 of those games (11.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in five of 99 games in 2022 (5.1%), including 1.3% of his trips to the plate.

Grandal picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games last season (18 of 99), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 14 of 99 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 47 .191 AVG .212 .307 OBP .298 .235 SLG .303 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 38/25 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 51 GP 48 25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%) 5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

