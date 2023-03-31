Zach LaVine and the rest of the Chicago Bulls will be facing the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 29, LaVine put up 16 points, six assists and three steals in a 121-110 loss against the Lakers.

In this article we will look at LaVine's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 25.0 26.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 3.6 Assists 4.5 4.2 5.5 PRA 34.5 33.8 35.5 PR 30.5 29.6 30 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Zach LaVine's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Hornets

This season, Zach LaVine has made 8.8 shots per game, which accounts for 19.5% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.7 threes per game, or 24.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

LaVine's Bulls average 101.5 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Hornets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Hornets have conceded 117.3 points per game, which is 22nd-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Hornets have given up 46.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 29th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Hornets have conceded 25.8 per game, 18th in the league.

Allowing 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Hornets are the 17th-ranked team in the NBA.

Zach LaVine vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 36 10 1 4 1 1 3 1/26/2023 36 18 9 2 1 0 2 11/2/2022 32 10 4 6 2 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add LaVine or any of his Bulls teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.