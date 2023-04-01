Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urquidy. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Astros.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.
- Vaughn picked up a hit in 66.4% of his games last season (89 of 134), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (24.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (17 of 134), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn drove in a run in 34.3% of his games last year (46 of 134), with more than one RBI in 19 of them (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
- He scored in 53 of 134 games last year (39.6%), including seven multi-run games (5.2%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (69.6%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (47.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Urquidy will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 3.94 ERA ranked 35th, 1.168 WHIP ranked 29th, and 7.3 K/9 ranked 37th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
