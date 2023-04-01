Blackhawks vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Blackhawks (24-45-6) will attempt to break a seven-game losing streak when they play the New Jersey Devils (47-20-8) at home on Saturday, April 1 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-325)
|Blackhawks (+270)
|6.5
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have won 22, or 31.0%, of the 71 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- This season Chicago has won four of its 18 games, or 22.2%, when it's the underdog by at least +270 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 27.0% chance to win.
- Chicago has played 36 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|257 (7th)
|Goals
|181 (32nd)
|203 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|269 (25th)
|44 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|36 (28th)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|51 (20th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- In Chicago's past 10 games, it has gone over the total twice.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6.3 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.5.
- During their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 1.5 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.3.
- The Blackhawks' 181 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 269 total goals given up (3.6 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- They have a -88 goal differential, which ranks 30th in the league.
