Eloy Jimenez -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.

Jimenez had a hit 59 times last season in 84 games (70.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.8%).

Including the 84 games he played in last season, he homered in 16 of them (19.0%), going deep in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.

Jimenez drove in a run in 33 of 84 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.

He scored a run in 42.9% of his games last season (36 of 84), with two or more runs on four occasions (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 40 .315 AVG .274 .384 OBP .331 .541 SLG .459 15 XBH 13 9 HR 7 30 RBI 24 34/16 K/BB 38/12 0 SB 0 Home Away 44 GP 40 33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%) 10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%) 21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)