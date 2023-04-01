Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Andrus got a hit in 94 of 149 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.

He went yard in 11.4% of his games in 2022 (17 of 149), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.1% of his games a season ago (33 of 149), Andrus picked up an RBI. In 18 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.

In 36.2% of his 149 games last season, he scored a run (54 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 79 .250 AVG .247 .302 OBP .305 .373 SLG .430 22 XBH 27 4 HR 13 23 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 58/23 6 SB 12 Home Away 70 GP 79 42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%) 19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%) 13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

