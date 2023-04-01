Eric Hosmer Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Eric Hosmer, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)
- Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
- Hosmer picked up a hit in 67.3% of his games last year (70 of 104), with multiple hits in 26 of those contests (25.0%).
- In eight of 104 games last year, he left the yard (7.7%). He went deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Hosmer drove in a run in 30 games last year out 104 (28.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 32 of 104 games last season, with multiple runs in six of those games.
Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.278
|AVG
|.260
|.325
|OBP
|.357
|.389
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|30
|35/13
|K/BB
|29/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|34 (68.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (66.7%)
|12 (24.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (25.9%)
|13 (26.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (35.2%)
|4 (8.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.4%)
|11 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (35.2%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Woodruff will make his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 27 games last season he finished with a 13-4 record and had a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP.
