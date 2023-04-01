The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

  • Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
  • Happ picked up a base hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), with at least two hits in 43 of them (27.2%).
  • He hit a long ball in 15 of 158 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Happ drove in a run in 32.3% of his 158 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those contests (15). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • In 36.1% of his 158 games last season, he scored (57 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
78 GP 80
.308 AVG .236
.385 OBP .308
.467 SLG .414
31 XBH 30
6 HR 11
32 RBI 40
66/32 K/BB 83/30
2 SB 7
Home Away
78 GP 80
54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%)
24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%)
30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%)
6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%)
26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers allowed 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Woodruff will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 13-4 record, had a 3.05 ERA, and a 1.063 WHIP.
