On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner had a base hit in 87 out of 135 games last year (64.4%), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (24.4%).

He hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games last season (135 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner picked up an RBI in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He scored a run in 47 of his 135 games a season ago (34.8%), with more than one run scored 11 times (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 66 .318 AVG .244 .359 OBP .306 .444 SLG .376 18 XBH 19 4 HR 6 32 RBI 23 23/12 K/BB 34/20 12 SB 8 Home Away 68 GP 67 46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%) 23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%) 4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%) 20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)