On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

  • Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner had a base hit in 87 out of 135 games last year (64.4%), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (24.4%).
  • He hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games last season (135 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner picked up an RBI in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 47 of his 135 games a season ago (34.8%), with more than one run scored 11 times (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 66
.318 AVG .244
.359 OBP .306
.444 SLG .376
18 XBH 19
4 HR 6
32 RBI 23
23/12 K/BB 34/20
12 SB 8
Home Away
68 GP 67
46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%)
23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%)
4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%)
20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • Woodruff will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 13-4 record, had a 3.05 ERA, and a 1.063 WHIP.
