Nico Hoerner Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Nico Hoerner (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Woodruff. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)
- Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
- Hoerner had a base hit in 87 out of 135 games last year (64.4%), with at least two hits in 33 of those contests (24.4%).
- He hit a long ball in 7.4% of his games last season (135 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Hoerner picked up an RBI in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored a run in 47 of his 135 games a season ago (34.8%), with more than one run scored 11 times (8.1%).
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|66
|.318
|AVG
|.244
|.359
|OBP
|.306
|.444
|SLG
|.376
|18
|XBH
|19
|4
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|23
|23/12
|K/BB
|34/20
|12
|SB
|8
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|67
|46 (67.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (61.2%)
|21 (30.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (17.9%)
|23 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.8%)
|4 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.0%)
|20 (29.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (23.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Woodruff will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 13-4 record, had a 3.05 ERA, and a 1.063 WHIP.
