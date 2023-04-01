Seby Zavala Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Seby Zavala is back in the lineup for the Chicago White Sox and will face Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.
Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)
Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)
- Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
- Zavala got a hit in 52.5% of his 61 games last year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
- He homered in two of 61 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
- Zavala drove in a run in 13 games last season out 61 (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He crossed home in 21 of 61 games a year ago (34.4%), including one multi-run game.
Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.295
|AVG
|.250
|.371
|OBP
|.327
|.385
|SLG
|.380
|7
|XBH
|9
|0
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|13
|28/9
|K/BB
|36/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|33
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (45.5%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (27.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (42.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.1%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (18.2%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urquidy will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
- He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.