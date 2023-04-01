Seby Zavala is back in the lineup for the Chicago White Sox and will face Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.

Zavala got a hit in 52.5% of his 61 games last year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.

He homered in two of 61 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.

Zavala drove in a run in 13 games last season out 61 (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He crossed home in 21 of 61 games a year ago (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 27 GP 31 .295 AVG .250 .371 OBP .327 .385 SLG .380 7 XBH 9 0 HR 2 8 RBI 13 28/9 K/BB 36/10 0 SB 0 Home Away 28 GP 33 17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%) 6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)