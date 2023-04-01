Seby Zavala is back in the lineup for the Chicago White Sox and will face Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

Seby Zavala Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Seby Zavala? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Seby Zavala At The Plate (2022)

  • Zavala hit .270 with 14 doubles, two home runs and 19 walks.
  • Zavala got a hit in 52.5% of his 61 games last year, with multiple hits in 24.6% of them.
  • He homered in two of 61 games last year, going deep in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • Zavala drove in a run in 13 games last season out 61 (21.3%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.2%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He crossed home in 21 of 61 games a year ago (34.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Seby Zavala Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
27 GP 31
.295 AVG .250
.371 OBP .327
.385 SLG .380
7 XBH 9
0 HR 2
8 RBI 13
28/9 K/BB 36/10
0 SB 0
Home Away
28 GP 33
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (45.5%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (42.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
7 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (18.2%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Urquidy will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
  • He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.