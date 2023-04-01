The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

Anderson picked up at least one hit 57 times last season in 79 games played (72.2%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (41.8%).

Including the 79 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in six of them (7.6%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson picked up an RBI, and five of those games (6.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 50.6% of his games last season (40 of 79), he scored at least a run, and in nine (11.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 35 .306 AVG .296 .342 OBP .340 .383 SLG .408 10 XBH 9 2 HR 4 12 RBI 13 27/8 K/BB 28/7 6 SB 7 Home Away 44 GP 35 31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%) 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)