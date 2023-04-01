The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

In 58.9% of his 151 games last season, Mancini picked up a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Mancini drove in a run in 47 games last year out 151 (31.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 32.5% of his 151 games last season, he scored a run (49 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.6%).

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 70 .259 AVG .219 .329 OBP .313 .414 SLG .367 21 XBH 21 10 HR 8 35 RBI 28 66/26 K/BB 69/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 75 45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%) 21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%) 10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%) 25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)