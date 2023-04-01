The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 1-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

  • Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
  • In 58.9% of his 151 games last season, Mancini picked up a hit. He also had 30 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Mancini drove in a run in 47 games last year out 151 (31.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 32.5% of his 151 games last season, he scored a run (49 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 70
.259 AVG .219
.329 OBP .313
.414 SLG .367
21 XBH 21
10 HR 8
35 RBI 28
66/26 K/BB 69/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 75
45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%)
21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%)
10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%)
25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
  • Woodruff makes his first start of the season for the Brewers.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In 27 games last season he compiled a 13-4 record and had a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.