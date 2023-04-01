Tucker Barnhart is back in the lineup for the Chicago Cubs and will face Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

  • Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
  • Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last year, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those contests.
  • He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Barnhart picked up an RBI in 13.8% of his games last season (13 of 94), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (3.2%).
  • He crossed home in 15 of 94 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 45
23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
  • Woodruff starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 13-4 record.
