Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tucker Barnhart is back in the lineup for the Chicago Cubs and will face Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)
- Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last year, with at least two hits in 13.8% of those contests.
- He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart picked up an RBI in 13.8% of his games last season (13 of 94), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (3.2%).
- He crossed home in 15 of 94 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.288
|OBP
|.285
|.281
|SLG
|.252
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|7
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|23 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (48.9%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.6%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (13.3%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.1%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Woodruff starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 13-4 record.
