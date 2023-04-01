Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (1-1) against the Chicago White Sox (1-1) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM on April 1.

The Astros will give the nod to Jose Urquidy versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito.

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, White Sox 3.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, Chicago came away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Chicago scored the 19th-most runs in baseball (686 total, 4.2 per game).

The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).

White Sox Schedule