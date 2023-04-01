Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for Houston, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox hit 149 homers last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The White Sox ranked 18th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

Chicago's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.

Chicago ranked 19th in the majors with 686 total runs scored last season.

The White Sox had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).

Chicago struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

The White Sox pitched to a 3.96 last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.

Chicago pitchers had a 1.288 WHIP last season, 18th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send out Lucas Giolito for his first start of the season.

The last time the 28-year-old pitched was on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins. The righty threw seven innings as the starter in that matchup.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Framber Valdez 3/31/2023 Astros L 6-3 Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros - Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants - Home Michael Kopech - 4/5/2023 Giants - Home Dylan Cease - 4/6/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn - 4/7/2023 Pirates - Away - -

