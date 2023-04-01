On Saturday, April 1 at 2:10 PM ET, the Houston Astros (1-1) host the Chicago White Sox (1-1) in an early-season matchup at Minute Maid Park. Jose Urquidy will get the nod for the Astros, while Lucas Giolito will take the hill for the White Sox.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -125 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +105 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Giolito - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the White Sox's matchup against the Astros but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the White Sox (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the White Sox to defeat the Astros with those odds, and the White Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Tim Anderson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros won 103, or 69.1%, of the 149 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Astros won 96 of their 136 games, or 70.6%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros hit 116 home runs at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox came away with 24 wins in the 54 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the White Sox won 21 of 45 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing on the road last season (72 total in road outings).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

