Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)
- Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
- Grandal had a hit 52 times last season in 99 games (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.1%).
- He homered in 5.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 99), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Grandal picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games last year (18 of 99), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 14 of 99 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|47
|.191
|AVG
|.212
|.307
|OBP
|.298
|.235
|SLG
|.303
|5
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|17
|38/25
|K/BB
|41/21
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|48
|25 (49.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (56.3%)
|5 (9.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (12.5%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (14.6%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (8.3%)
|7 (13.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (22.9%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Urquidy starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
- He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
