After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

  • Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.
  • Grandal had a hit 52 times last season in 99 games (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.1%).
  • He homered in 5.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 99), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Grandal picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games last year (18 of 99), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 14 of 99 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 47
.191 AVG .212
.307 OBP .298
.235 SLG .303
5 XBH 7
1 HR 4
10 RBI 17
38/25 K/BB 41/21
0 SB 1
Home Away
51 GP 48
25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%)
5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%)
7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Urquidy starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 27-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he came on in relief and went three scoreless innings.
  • He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
