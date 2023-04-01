After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Yasmani Grandal and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros (who will hand the ball to Jose Urquidy) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy

Jose Urquidy TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate (2022)

Grandal hit .202 with seven doubles, five home runs and 46 walks.

Grandal had a hit 52 times last season in 99 games (52.5%), including 11 multi-hit games (11.1%).

He homered in 5.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 99), including 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Grandal picked up an RBI in 18.2% of his games last year (18 of 99), with more than one RBI in eight of them (8.1%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 14 of 99 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 50 GP 47 .191 AVG .212 .307 OBP .298 .235 SLG .303 5 XBH 7 1 HR 4 10 RBI 17 38/25 K/BB 41/21 0 SB 1 Home Away 51 GP 48 25 (49.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (56.3%) 5 (9.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (12.5%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (14.6%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (8.3%) 7 (13.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (22.9%)

