Alex Caruso plus his Chicago Bulls teammates face off versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 121-91 win over the Hornets (his last game) Caruso produced 10 points and two blocks.

Below, we look at Caruso's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Alex Caruso Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.7 6.6 Rebounds 2.5 3 2.3 Assists 2.5 3 1.7 PRA -- 11.7 10.6 PR -- 8.7 8.9 3PM 0.5 0.8 0.8



Alex Caruso Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 4.1% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.3 per contest.

He's made 0.8 threes per game, or 6.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Caruso's Bulls average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Grizzlies are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104.2 possessions per contest.

The Grizzlies concede 112.5 points per game, 10th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 44.5 rebounds per game, the Grizzlies are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies are 26th in the league, conceding 26.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Grizzlies have given up 12.8 makes per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Alex Caruso vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 26 2 6 5 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.