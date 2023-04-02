Andrew Benintendi -- 2-for-5 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

  • Benintendi had a .371 OBP while slugging .397.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
  • Benintendi picked up a hit in 69.0% of his games last year (87 of 126), with multiple hits in 42 of them (33.3%).
  • He homered in 4.0% of his games last season (126 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 games last season out of 126 (30.2%), including multiple RBIs in 7.9% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • In 31.7% of his games last season (40 of 126), he scored at least one run, and in 13 (10.3%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 58
.290 AVG .314
.371 OBP .371
.373 SLG .423
14 XBH 17
2 HR 3
24 RBI 27
38/31 K/BB 39/21
4 SB 4
Home Away
67 GP 59
43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%)
21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%)
19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%)
2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%)
18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Garcia will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he finished with a 15-8 record, a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP over his 28 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.