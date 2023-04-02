Andrew Vaughn -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Luis Garcia

Luis Garcia TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn racked up 138 hits with a .271 batting average.

Among qualified batters in MLB last season, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Vaughn picked up a base hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (24.6%).

He hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games last year (17 of 134), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Vaughn drove in a run in 46 games last year out of 134 (34.3%), including multiple RBIs in 14.2% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..

He scored a run in 53 of his 134 games a year ago (39.6%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 65 GP 69 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)