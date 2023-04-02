Jameson Taillon and Eric Lauer are the scheduled starters when the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers play on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs ranked 17th in MLB action with 159 total home runs last season.

Last year the Cubs ranked 19th in MLB slugging .386.

Chicago finished 22-16 in the 38 games last season when it drew five or more walks.

Milwaukee scored 725 runs last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Last year the Cubs ranked 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .311.

Chicago struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Chicago's pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.01 last year, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers had a 1.305 WHIP last season, 22nd in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Taillon starts for the first time this season for the Cubs.

The 31-year-old righty started and threw 4 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 19 against the Houston Astros.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers W 4-0 Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers L 3-1 Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds - Away - Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds - Away - Luis Cessa 4/5/2023 Reds - Away - Hunter Greene 4/7/2023 Rangers - Home - Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers - Home - Martín Pérez

