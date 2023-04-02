Dansby Swanson will lead the charge for the Chicago Cubs (1-1) on Sunday, April 2, when they clash with Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers (1-1) in an early-season matchup at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.

The Cubs have been listed as -125 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Brewers (+105). The over/under for the game is listed at 9 runs.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Eric Lauer - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs were favorites in 51 games last season and won 23 (45.1%) of those contests.

The Cubs had a record of 21-18, a 53.8% win rate, when they were favored by -125 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs hit 73 home runs at home last season (0.9 per game).

Chicago averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .394 at home.

The Brewers came away with 16 wins in the 37 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Brewers came away with a win nine times in 25 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Milwaukee averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing away from home last season (109 total in road contests).

The Brewers slugged .405 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd

