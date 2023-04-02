After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

  • Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.
  • Swanson got a hit in 68.1% of his 166 games last season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of those games.
  • He hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games last year (24 of 166), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Swanson picked up an RBI in 57 of 166 games last year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 26 of those games (15.7%).
  • He scored a run in 48.8% of his 166 games last season, with two or more runs in 11.4% of those games (19).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
81 GP 81
.304 AVG .251
.362 OBP .298
.492 SLG .405
29 XBH 29
14 HR 11
52 RBI 44
84/28 K/BB 98/21
12 SB 6
83 GP 83
59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%)
26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%)
44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%)
13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%)
32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers allowed 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In 29 games last season he put together an 11-7 record and had a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP.
