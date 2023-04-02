On Sunday, Eloy Jimenez (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 70.2% of his games last season (59 of 84), Jimenez got a base hit, and in 20 of those games (23.8%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a long ball in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), going deep in 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Jimenez picked up an RBI in 33 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored in 42.9% of his 84 games last season, with two or more runs in 4.8% of those games (four).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 40
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%)
10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%)
21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • The Astros surrendered the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Garcia gets the call to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 29, the 26-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went two-thirds of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 3.72 ERA and a 1.131 WHIP, compiling a 15-8 record.
