Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Elvis Andrus (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Garcia. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)
- Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 11.4% of his games in 2022 (17 of 149), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 of 149 games last year (22.1%), Andrus drove in a run, and 18 of those games (12.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|79
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.302
|OBP
|.305
|.373
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|58/23
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|79
|42 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.8%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (19.0%)
|19 (27.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|4 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.5%)
|13 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros allowed the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Garcia makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 26-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he compiled a 15-8 record, had a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.131 WHIP.
