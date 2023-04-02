Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls (37-40) are 3-point underdogs against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (49-28) Sunday, April 2, 2023 at United Center. The game begins at 3:30 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Bulls vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: - Bulls 115 - Grizzlies 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Bulls vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 3)

Bulls (+ 3) Pick OU: Under (230)



The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Bulls this season, sporting an ATS record of 36-37-4, compared to the 40-37-0 record of the Bulls.

Chicago covers the spread when it is a 3-point underdog or more 53.6% of the time. That's more often than Memphis covers as a favorite of 3 or more (49%).

Memphis' games have gone over the total 44.2% of the time this season (34 out of 77), which is more often than Chicago's games have (33 out of 77).

The Grizzlies have a .767 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (46-14) this season, better than the .409 winning percentage for the Bulls as a moneyline underdog (18-26).

Bulls Performance Insights

On offense Chicago is the 19th-ranked team in the league (113.4 points per game). Defensively it is seventh (112.2 points allowed per game).

At 24.5 assists per game, the Bulls are 20th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Bulls are second-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.5). They are ranked 10th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

Chicago attempts 33.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 24.7% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.3% of its makes coming from there.

