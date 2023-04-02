Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)
- Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 39th, and he was 55th in the league in slugging.
- Happ picked up at least one hit 102 times last year in 158 games played (64.6%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.2%).
- In 15 of 158 games last year, he hit a home run (9.5%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 32.3% of his 158 games a year ago, Happ drove in a run (51 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (9.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 57 of 158 games last season, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.385
|OBP
|.308
|.467
|SLG
|.414
|31
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|40
|66/32
|K/BB
|83/30
|2
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|54 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (60.0%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (23.8%)
|30 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.8%)
|6 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (11.3%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Lauer starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old lefty started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Over his 29 appearances last season he finished with an 11-7 record, had a 3.69 ERA, and a 1.223 WHIP.
