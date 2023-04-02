The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Brewers.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 39th, and he was 55th in the league in slugging.

Happ picked up at least one hit 102 times last year in 158 games played (64.6%), including multiple hits on 43 occasions (27.2%).

In 15 of 158 games last year, he hit a home run (9.5%). He went deep in 2.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 32.3% of his 158 games a year ago, Happ drove in a run (51 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (9.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored in 57 of 158 games last season, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 80 .308 AVG .236 .385 OBP .308 .467 SLG .414 31 XBH 30 6 HR 11 32 RBI 40 66/32 K/BB 83/30 2 SB 7 Home Away 78 GP 80 54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%) 30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%) 6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)