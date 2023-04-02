The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) play in the NCAA Tournament National Championship on Sunday at American Airlines Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers score an average of 81.7 points per game, 10.8 more points than the 70.9 the Hawkeyes give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 70.9 points, LSU is 23-0.

Iowa's record is 19-0 when it allows fewer than 81.7 points.

The Hawkeyes average 30.1 more points per game (87.3) than the Lady Tigers allow (57.2).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 57.2 points.

LSU is 27-0 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.

The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 15.5% higher than the Lady Tigers concede defensively.

The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is 6.4 higher than the Hawkeyes have conceded.

