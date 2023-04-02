On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

  • Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Wisdom reached base via a hit in 71 of 134 games last season (53.0%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (23 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 24 of 134 games in 2022 (17.9%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Wisdom picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his 134 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of those contests (15). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He came around to score in 40.3% of his games last year (54 of 134), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 67
.191 AVG .218
.282 OBP .313
.391 SLG .457
21 XBH 32
12 HR 13
31 RBI 35
87/26 K/BB 96/28
3 SB 5
Home Away
66 GP 68
32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%)
11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%)
19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
  • Lauer will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Over his 29 appearances last season he finished with an 11-7 record, had a 3.69 ERA, and a 1.223 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.