Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)
- Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Mancini picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last year (89 of 151), with more than one hit in 30 of them (19.9%).
- In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- In 31.1% of his games a year ago (47 of 151), Mancini drove home a run. In 11 of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He touched home plate in 32.5% of his 151 games last year, with more than one run in 4.6% of those games (seven).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|70
|.259
|AVG
|.219
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|66/26
|K/BB
|69/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|45 (59.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (58.7%)
|21 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (12.0%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (28.0%)
|10 (13.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.3%)
|25 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
- Lauer will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
- When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP, putting together an 11-7 record.
