Yordan Alvarez and Andrew Vaughn will be among the star attractions when the Houston Astros play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.

White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 149 home runs ranked 22nd in Major League Baseball.

The White Sox were 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .387 last season.

Chicago had a team batting average of .256 last season, which ranked fourth among MLB teams.

Chicago ranked 19th in the majors with 686 total runs scored last season.

The White Sox had an on-base percentage of .310 last season, which ranked 18th in the majors.

Chicago struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.

The White Sox pitched to a 3.96 last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.

Chicago pitchers had a 1.288 WHIP last season, 18th in the majors.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will send out Mike Clevinger for his first start of the season.

The last time the 32-year-old pitched was on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Philadelphia Phillies. The righty threw zero innings as the starter in that matchup.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Astros W 3-2 Away Dylan Cease Framber Valdez 3/31/2023 Astros L 6-3 Away Lance Lynn Cristian Javier 4/1/2023 Astros L 6-4 Away Lucas Giolito Jose Urquidy 4/2/2023 Astros - Away Mike Clevinger Luis Garcia 4/3/2023 Giants - Home Michael Kopech Anthony DeSclafani 4/5/2023 Giants - Home Dylan Cease Logan Webb 4/6/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Wood 4/7/2023 Pirates - Away Lucas Giolito Rich Hill 4/8/2023 Pirates - Away Mike Clevinger Vince Velásquez

