The Houston Astros (2-1) will look to Yordan Alvarez for a spark when they host Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-2) in an early-season matchup at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, April 2. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +130 moneyline odds to win. The over/under for the game has been listed at 8 runs.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

The Astros had a record of 62-30, a 67.4% win rate, when they were favored by -160 or more by bookmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Houston, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox were underdogs in 54 games last season and came away with the win 24 times (44.4%) in those contests.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win nine times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Chicago hit 72 home runs on the road last season (0.9 per game).

The White Sox slugged .391 with 2.8 extra-base hits per game away from home.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

