Yan Gomes -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Gomes picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last year (43 of 86), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (20.9%).

Including the 86 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to home plate.

Gomes picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out of 86 (25.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..

In 23.3% of his games last year (20 of 86), he scored at least one run, and in three (3.5%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .244 AVG .225 .280 OBP .242 .363 SLG .366 10 XBH 10 3 HR 5 17 RBI 14 26/5 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 44 GP 42 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%) 7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)