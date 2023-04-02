The Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine included, take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his last game, a 121-91 win against the Hornets, LaVine tallied 23 points.

With prop bets in place for LaVine, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Zach LaVine Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.9 25.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 3.1 Assists 4.5 4.2 5.3 PRA 35.5 33.6 33.5 PR 30.5 29.4 28.2 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.2



Zach LaVine Insights vs. the Grizzlies

This season, he's put up 19.7% of the Bulls' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 18 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 24.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.7 per game.

LaVine's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Bulls average 101.4 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

Conceding 112.5 points per game, the Grizzlies are the 10th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have given up 44.5 rebounds per game, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

The Grizzlies allow 26.2 assists per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Zach LaVine vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 40 24 5 1 2 0 1

