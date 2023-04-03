The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Benintendi, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate (2022)

Benintendi had a .371 on-base percentage while slugging .397.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked ninth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 17th and he was 94th in slugging.

In 87 of 126 games last season (69.0%) Benintendi got at least one hit, and in 42 of those contests (33.3%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 4.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 126), including 1% of his trips to the dish.

Benintendi picked up an RBI in 38 of 126 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.

He scored a run in 40 of 126 games last year (31.7%), including 13 multi-run games (10.3%).

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 58 .290 AVG .314 .371 OBP .371 .373 SLG .423 14 XBH 17 2 HR 3 24 RBI 27 38/31 K/BB 39/21 4 SB 4 Home Away 67 GP 59 43 (64.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (74.6%) 21 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 21 (35.6%) 19 (28.4%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (35.6%) 2 (3.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.1%) 18 (26.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (33.9%)

