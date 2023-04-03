Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn racked up 138 hits with a .271 batting average.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.
- In 66.4% of his games last year (89 of 134), Vaughn got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in 17 of 134 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 46 of 134 games last year (34.3%), Vaughn picked up an RBI, and 19 of those games (14.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
- In 39.6% of his 134 games last season, he scored a run (53 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.2%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (69.6%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (47.8%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- In five games last season he compiled a 0-2 record and had a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP.
